John Stossel | Squatter Hunters can help homeowners kick out intruders

John Stossel - It can cost tens of thousands to remove a squatter from YOUR house. The legal process is so onerous that some owners abandon their homes.
Now businesses like http://SquatterHunters.com help homeowners kick out intruders. Here’s how it’s done.
https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1773761286511223184?s=20
