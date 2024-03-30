Create New Account
John Stossel | Squatter Hunters can help homeowners kick out intruders
John Stossel - It can cost tens of thousands to remove a squatter from YOUR house. The legal process is so onerous that some owners abandon their homes.

Now businesses like http://SquatterHunters.com help homeowners kick out intruders. Here’s how it’s done.

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1773761286511223184?s=20


