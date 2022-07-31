Biden's Clown World #11: Economy, Part2 - July 29, 2022

Economy, Part2: 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes using headlines as short reminders of the current status of the nation.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from July 29 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Wagner's Die Walküre, WWV 86B - Fantasie US Marine Band-Part 2, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#11 video's memes: https://politicallyincorrecthumor.com/meme-galleries/mainstream-media-meme-gallery/; Front cover & background: Desktop Wallpapers: Fractal backgrounds background chaos desktop wallpaper № 40643 torange.biz 1920 × 1239

Links to all headlines:

https://workdrive.zohoexternal.com/file/424280c38daa0a79f44369c587cb53e5011f9





https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/days-after-biden-said-were-not-going-to-be-in-a-recession-us-economy-enters-recession/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/welcome-biden-recession-q2-gdp-unexpectedly-shrinks-09-2nd-consecutive-decline

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/economy-weakening-much-faster-rate-people-expected-top-economist-el-erian-reacts-latest-drop-gdp-video/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/scott-whitlock/2022/07/28/desperate-networks-recession-talk-just-buzzword-economy-simply

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/as-us-enters-recession-biden-says-we-are-on-the-right-path/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/not-recession-joe-biden-us-enters-recession-gdp-shrinks-second-consecutive-quarter-video/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/watch-treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-explain-how-were-absolutely-definitely-no-way

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/28/defiant-joe-biden-claims-news-shrinking-economy-doesnt-sound-recession/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2022/07/28/cnns-romans-spins-definition-recession-declares-some-are-always

https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2022/07/28/janet-yellen-happy-to-pass-along-the-news-that-weve-entered-a-new-phase-of-our-recovery/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11059663/Amazon-posts-2-billion-loss-second-straight-quarter-Apple-profits-fall-8.html

https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-biden-shrinking-gdp-consistent-with-transition-to-stable-economy

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/28/democrats-mocked-attempting-redefine-recession-they-dont-identify-recession/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/jeffrey-clark/2022/07/28/recession-4-more-reasons-americans-shouldnt-trust-elitist

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/bidenomics-joe-biden-says-latest-700-billion-green-new-deal-spending-spree-will-reduce-deficit/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/28/democrat-reconciliation-bill-aims-reduce-deficit-boost-climate-change-obamacare/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/jerome-powell-no-us-recession

https://www.axios.com/2022/07/27/meta-quarterly-revenue-decline-earnings

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/plunging-us-oil-inventories-imply-deeper-slowdown-will-be-needed

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/manchins-inflation-reduction-act-one-giant-misnamed-nothingburger-goldman-finds-it-will

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/july-new-vehicle-retail-sales-expected-crash-108

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/28/the-dems-new-proposal-does-nothing-to-lower-inflation/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/all-eyes-sinema-over-reconciliation-bill-mcconnell-vows-fight-hard-we-can

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/28/poll-just-4-percent-say-u-s-economy-excellent-shape/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/peter-schiff-americans-paying-big-government-through-inflation-tax

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/28/candidate-joe-biden-promised-pull-country-out-of-recession-2020/