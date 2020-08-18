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Moth Queen - The Wall of Oentslaria-Hylvigeld
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7 views • August 18, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
After Lomyly's funeral, Windurlyn decides to build a wall to protect itself from Elnyngard. Now gifted with minor foresight, Dëzmyra has visions of Elnyngard's planned invasion. She cautions Prime Minister Thandaryeln that battle may be inevitable. The city restructures the armamentarium and begins organizing its army.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
After Lomyly's funeral, Windurlyn decides to build a wall to protect itself from Elnyngard. Now gifted with minor foresight, Dëzmyra has visions of Elnyngard's planned invasion. She cautions Prime Minister Thandaryeln that battle may be inevitable. The city restructures the armamentarium and begins organizing its army.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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