Maternity Hospital Hit By Rockets In Donetsk. Mothers, Nurses & Doctors Blame Ukraine [English subtitles]

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.

Jun 14, 2022 Donetsk has become a center of attacks in the last weeks and particularly yesterday with a reported over 350 shells hitting the city. One of the main maternity hospitals was hit. On our way into Donetsk, we went to investigate the attacks on the hospital. We found a heavily damaged hospital with hundreds of expecting mothers, babies, and new mothers hiding in the basement. One baby was even born in the basement. The mothers, nurses, and doctors all blame Ukraine for attacking their hospital and other civilian areas in Donetsk over the last 8 years. Please watch until the end and really listen to what these people are saying and then you think about the situation they are in. #RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you. Comment Below what you think of this war and how peace can come. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Or via crypto: BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28 ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media: https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc... https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster... https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern... https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas... https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday https://vk.com/patricklancaster Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей. Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub2H8mcvmcM