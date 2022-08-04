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The End is Coming THIS YEAR! | The Prophetic Report
Flyover Conservatives
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1185 views • August 04, 2022

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -

Church International Sunday July 31, 2022

35:17-40:11 

2:09:41-2:14:01

https://youtu.be/ggHAS3kqajE


Manuel Johnson Saturday June 30,2022

4:25-11:57

https://youtu.be/dsC-BsWN508


Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams July 18, 2022

59:02-1:02:15

https://rumble.com/v1cq08p-fb-and-rumble-only-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-episode-14.html


Julie Green

It’s coming to a Close

(Given July 29, 2022and posted on Aug 2, 2022)

1:16-12:27

https://rumble.com/v1e1ckj-its-coming-to-a-close.html


Psalms 35

Psalms 91


Notes:

Wanda Alger April 10, 2021

https://youtu.be/50o4Ha0QxkI


Julie Green - Their Darkness is Your Deliverance

https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/ 




TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7


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►  My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com 


Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- 

http://FlyoverCarpet.com 

https://TipTopK9.com/


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

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Keywords
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