The End is Coming THIS YEAR! | The Prophetic Report

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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
Church International Sunday July 31, 2022
35:17-40:11
2:09:41-2:14:01
https://youtu.be/ggHAS3kqajE
Manuel Johnson Saturday June 30,2022
4:25-11:57
https://youtu.be/dsC-BsWN508
Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams July 18, 2022
59:02-1:02:15
https://rumble.com/v1cq08p-fb-and-rumble-only-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-episode-14.html
Julie Green
It’s coming to a Close
(Given July 29, 2022and posted on Aug 2, 2022)
1:16-12:27
https://rumble.com/v1e1ckj-its-coming-to-a-close.html
Psalms 35
Psalms 91
Notes:
Wanda Alger April 10, 2021
https://youtu.be/50o4Ha0QxkI
Julie Green - Their Darkness is Your Deliverance
https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
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