Jonathan Emord, Durbin Exposes Schumer, Newsom Attacks Democrats, McConnell Targets Hemp, Kristie Lavelle, Weaponized Medical Boards - The RSB Show 11-13-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Durbin Exposes Schumer, Newsom Attacks Democrats, Fetterman Admits ACA Truth, War Made the Fed, Health Freedom Hoax Exposed, McConnell Targets Hemp, Kristie Lavelle, Weaponized Medical Boards, Free Speech, Pyrogenium, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/johathan-emord-durbin-exposes-schumer-plan-newsom-attacks-democrats-fetterman-admits-subsidy-aca-truth-war-made-the-fed-health-freedom-hoax-exposed-mcconnell-targets-hemp-kristie-lavelle-pyrog/