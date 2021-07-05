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Thailand'a Corrupt King RAMA X - The Richest Royal in the World [06.05.2021]
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62 views • July 05, 2021
Note: Could he be part of the satanic illuminati Cabal?
I was married with a Thai woman for many years and have been in Thailand a few times.
My daughter is half Thai/danish.
Vajiralongkorn (Thai) born 28 July 1952), is the King of Thailand. He is the only son of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. In 1972, at the age of 20, he was made crown prince by his father. After his father's death on 13 October 2016, he was expected to ascend to the throne of Thailand but asked for time to mourn before taking the throne.[3]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vajiralongkorn
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=corona+in+thailand+today&;t=h_&ia=web
Project Nightfall posted an episode of Project Nightfall 2021.
https://www.facebook.com/ProjectNightfall
https://www.youtube.com/projectnightfall
https://projectnightfall.org/
https://www.facebook.com/ProjectNightfall/videos/895275357990741
I was married with a Thai woman for many years and have been in Thailand a few times.
My daughter is half Thai/danish.
Vajiralongkorn (Thai) born 28 July 1952), is the King of Thailand. He is the only son of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. In 1972, at the age of 20, he was made crown prince by his father. After his father's death on 13 October 2016, he was expected to ascend to the throne of Thailand but asked for time to mourn before taking the throne.[3]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vajiralongkorn
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=corona+in+thailand+today&;t=h_&ia=web
Project Nightfall posted an episode of Project Nightfall 2021.
https://www.facebook.com/ProjectNightfall
https://www.youtube.com/projectnightfall
https://projectnightfall.org/
https://www.facebook.com/ProjectNightfall/videos/895275357990741
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