25 Edible Plants, Fruits and Trees for Wilderness Survival
25 Edible Plants, Fruits and Trees for Wilderness SurvivalNote: All pine trees are edible: pine nuts in pine cones, new green buds (high

in vitamen C) and the thin inner bark between the wood and outer bark.

(It takes a good, sharp knife) Cut in strips and boil.

treesfruitswilderness survivalwild edible plants

