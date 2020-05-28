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Uyghur Human Rights Bill Will Fight Back Against Chinese Backed Atrocities
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13 views • May 28, 2020
Arslan Hidayet joins guest host Jason Jones on The Alex Jones Show from the other side of the world to give his insight into the need for President Trump to back the Uyghur Human Rights Bill to fight back against Chinese atrocities in Turkestan.
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