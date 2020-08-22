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25. MMS COMUSAV Conference 052320: Medical Doctors, Coronavirus and treatment with Chlorine Dioxide (Subtitled)
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79 views • August 22, 2020
The first of many conference recordings to come with Medical Doctors from Central and South America and Spain sharing data and experiences about how Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) is being successfully used to treat Covid-19. This is a big step because in most countries, it is illegal for a doctor to perscribe CDS to patients unless there is an emergency situation...like now. These conferences are being held every few days in spanish and I am posting them with an automated translation into English. (My apologies for not having a perfect translation.) The word needs to get out in English about their almost 100% success rate with Chlorine Dioxide treatments.
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