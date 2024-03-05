Create New Account
Ep. 79: Hunter Biden, The Laptop & The Psychiatrist
Son of the Republic
Dr. Keith Ablow is a psychiatrist who spent years on Fox News.

He also treated Hunter Biden.

Armed agents raided his office, took his patient records as well as Hunter's laptop, and never charged him with a crime.

What was this about?

He talks about it for the first time.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-hunter-biden-and-ablow/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1765149038096359446

