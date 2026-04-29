Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens & Mantis insectoid chimera fake aliens torturing humans in hell

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien & Mantis insectoid chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate "White House Pizza Night" "lesbian sisterhood coven witch earth's hidden matriarchal rulers" globalist elites are torturing the humans who were sent to hell, and they tortured Jesus at the crucifixion horrifically, so that his flesh was hanging and some parts the bones were showing. The Western feminist nations’ millions of world witchcraft headquarter Christian churches are saturated full to the brim with these Draco reptilian chimera fake alien & Mantis insectoid chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Satanist witches, and they run the churches, and they try to kill us real Christians. The fake Christians cover-up their identities and harbor them inside their churches for Satan Lucifer to mislead millions of church donators into hell, and we real Christians expose them so that the millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid church member witch assassins try to kill & silence us desperately. The fake Christians cover-up and give their human authority permission by their condoning silence for these millions of church member witch assassins to throw their 12 million kidnapped children’s leftover human meat & bone ashes into their church food & supermarket groceries & fast food, because of fear of assassination attempts & fear of ridicule from all their church donators, enough so that they even betray their Christian brothers & Jesus like family dogs. These millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women's heads rebels, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christians and millions of Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system's "ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving" fake unbiblical job position pastors absolutely hate speaking the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them, because they are afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room every day, and getting shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and getting poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria HIV biochemical weapons, and facing starvation & homelessness risks many times with only a few dollars left in their wallets, and having demon spirits sent to attack them all day long who rip in two their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests, and having their heathen families either slaughtered or their brains controlled to try to kill them, and receiving witchcraft & psychic attacks to try to explode their hearts, and having CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins trying to shoot them in the head in their apartment lobbies, and having their urethras and anuses and clitorises molested all day long by demons, and having tens of thousands of gang-stalkers shooting them with mobile phone EMP shock weapons in every room & toilet & shower & workplace & classroom & shop & restaurant & beach & park & forest every few minutes in the heart & brain & liver & genital & eyes & kidneys, and being microwaved by F-15 jets and drones and boats and dozens of CIA tinted-window white trucks all day, and having Satanists time traveling back into their childhood to try to kill them hundreds of times even before they are born, and hundreds of other persecutions.





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

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