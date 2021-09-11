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COVID CONCENTRATION CAMPS IN AUSTRALIA from theHighwire.com
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102 views • September 11, 2021
COVID CONCENTRATION CAMPS IN AUSTRALIA
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-concentration-camps-in-australia/
Australian localities are erecting ‘mandatory quarantine facilities’ for Covid positive travelers. The cost for this dystopian, compulsory, prison-style retreat? $2,500 for individuals and $5K for families out-of-pocket. No parole unless you can provide a negative #Covid19 test.
POSTED: September 10, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-concentration-camps-in-australia/
Australian localities are erecting ‘mandatory quarantine facilities’ for Covid positive travelers. The cost for this dystopian, compulsory, prison-style retreat? $2,500 for individuals and $5K for families out-of-pocket. No parole unless you can provide a negative #Covid19 test.
POSTED: September 10, 2021
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