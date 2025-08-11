Genseishin Justirisers - Sochaku! Chikyuu no Senshi-tachi (2004, Game Boy Advance)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Genseishin Justirisers - Souchaku! Chikyuu no Senshi-tachi (幻星神ジャスティライザー 装着!地球の戦士たち, "Phantom Star God Justirisers - Get mounted! Warriors of Earth! ") is a beat'em up developed by Winkysoft and published by Konami. It was only released in Japan.
The game is based on the TV show Genseishin Justirisers.