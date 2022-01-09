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Doomberg: All Crises Lead to the Great Reset
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151 views • January 09, 2022
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Palisades Gold Radio
79.2K subscribers
Tom welcomes the little green chicken otherwise known as Doomberg. They are an anonymous publishing firm that posts on substack.
To subscribe to our newsletter and get notified of new shows, please visit http://palisadesradio.ca
Doomberg comes from the basis of significant industrial experience. They have a unique understanding of just-in-time supply chains. It's fairly easy for them to understand what is occurring in the global logistics systems. They take pride in their ability to explain complex topics.
He discusses potential problems with line five which is a key pipeline and major source of energy for the United States. Green energy is having a serious impact on oil markets. He notes that many politicians don't understand the important difference between baseload energy and other more limited forms of energy. There is a catastrophic failure of leadership around energy in Europe and we're just beginning to see the problems.
They are questioning the availability of oil supplies and the long-term risks of shale oil. We're seeing a decapitalization of prior investments in shale wells. In addition, OPEC may be overstating its ability to produce. The emerging economies are going to need ever-increasing amounts of energy. There is no way we can decarbonize the global economy without massive human starvation if we don't rely more on nuclear.
Social media could magnify the speed of communication around supply and inflation problems. This could have serious consequences for the economy and markets should we see panic.
Doomberg often discusses the impacts of high natural gas prices on fertilizer production and prices. We are looking at much higher food prices as a result of gas shortages.
China, Russia, and India are stockpiling gold along with other commodities. They are believed to be underreporting their stockpiles of gold. Any price suppression in the West is only benefitting these countries that continue to buy.
Lastly, he discusses some of the speculative risks around cryptocurrencies.
Talking Points From This Episode
- The consequences of poor decision-making.
- Nuclear, global energy concerns, and green energy.
- Natural gas, fertilizer, and higher food prices.
- Speculation in crypto, the risks, and concerns around Tether.
Time Stamp References:
0:00 - Introduction
1:10 - Unintended Consequences
3:20 - Urgent Call – Line 5
6:38 - Europe and Energy
11:52 - Three Hundred Oil?
16:19 - Emerging Economies
18:57 - Nuclear & Uranium
22:10 - Riots & Pain Points
23:06 - Social Media & Inflation
26:38 - Agriculture Impacts
35:41 - China & Protectionism
39:55 - Gold & The East
42:50 - Debt Reset Inevitable
45:32 - Golden Deception
51:01 - Money Haters
53:20 - Roles for Gold & Silver
54:36 - Crypto Speculation
1:00:31 - Kazakhstan & Mining
1:01:47 - Wrap Up
Guest Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoombergT
Website: https://doomberg.substack.com
Doomberg is the anonymous publishing arm of a bespoke consulting firm providing advisory services to family offices and c-suite executives. Its principals apply their decades of experience across heavy industry, private equity, and finance to deliver innovative thinking and clarity to complex problems.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/DH9eTmukarQ
Palisades Gold Radio
79.2K subscribers
Tom welcomes the little green chicken otherwise known as Doomberg. They are an anonymous publishing firm that posts on substack.
To subscribe to our newsletter and get notified of new shows, please visit http://palisadesradio.ca
Doomberg comes from the basis of significant industrial experience. They have a unique understanding of just-in-time supply chains. It's fairly easy for them to understand what is occurring in the global logistics systems. They take pride in their ability to explain complex topics.
He discusses potential problems with line five which is a key pipeline and major source of energy for the United States. Green energy is having a serious impact on oil markets. He notes that many politicians don't understand the important difference between baseload energy and other more limited forms of energy. There is a catastrophic failure of leadership around energy in Europe and we're just beginning to see the problems.
They are questioning the availability of oil supplies and the long-term risks of shale oil. We're seeing a decapitalization of prior investments in shale wells. In addition, OPEC may be overstating its ability to produce. The emerging economies are going to need ever-increasing amounts of energy. There is no way we can decarbonize the global economy without massive human starvation if we don't rely more on nuclear.
Social media could magnify the speed of communication around supply and inflation problems. This could have serious consequences for the economy and markets should we see panic.
Doomberg often discusses the impacts of high natural gas prices on fertilizer production and prices. We are looking at much higher food prices as a result of gas shortages.
China, Russia, and India are stockpiling gold along with other commodities. They are believed to be underreporting their stockpiles of gold. Any price suppression in the West is only benefitting these countries that continue to buy.
Lastly, he discusses some of the speculative risks around cryptocurrencies.
Talking Points From This Episode
- The consequences of poor decision-making.
- Nuclear, global energy concerns, and green energy.
- Natural gas, fertilizer, and higher food prices.
- Speculation in crypto, the risks, and concerns around Tether.
Time Stamp References:
0:00 - Introduction
1:10 - Unintended Consequences
3:20 - Urgent Call – Line 5
6:38 - Europe and Energy
11:52 - Three Hundred Oil?
16:19 - Emerging Economies
18:57 - Nuclear & Uranium
22:10 - Riots & Pain Points
23:06 - Social Media & Inflation
26:38 - Agriculture Impacts
35:41 - China & Protectionism
39:55 - Gold & The East
42:50 - Debt Reset Inevitable
45:32 - Golden Deception
51:01 - Money Haters
53:20 - Roles for Gold & Silver
54:36 - Crypto Speculation
1:00:31 - Kazakhstan & Mining
1:01:47 - Wrap Up
Guest Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoombergT
Website: https://doomberg.substack.com
Doomberg is the anonymous publishing arm of a bespoke consulting firm providing advisory services to family offices and c-suite executives. Its principals apply their decades of experience across heavy industry, private equity, and finance to deliver innovative thinking and clarity to complex problems.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/DH9eTmukarQ
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