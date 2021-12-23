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BREAKING NEWS: Omicron patient has one singular sniffle (MIRRORED)
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379 views • December 23, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Omicron patient has one singular sniffle (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel johnbcrist at:-
https://youtu.be/IhUucCI9Gf8
“First patient of the omicron variant was experiencing slight fatigue but then took a nap and now he’s fine.”
THIS IS SATIRE but honestly not that far off from what’s on the news these days!
John Crist is a standup comedian. For more videos bio and live tour dates visit http://www.JohnCristcomedy.com
Mirrored from You Tube channel johnbcrist at:-
https://youtu.be/IhUucCI9Gf8
“First patient of the omicron variant was experiencing slight fatigue but then took a nap and now he’s fine.”
THIS IS SATIRE but honestly not that far off from what’s on the news these days!
John Crist is a standup comedian. For more videos bio and live tour dates visit http://www.JohnCristcomedy.com
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