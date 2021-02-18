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NURSING HOME NIGHTMARE -- TheHighwire.com -- See Description for Video Source Link
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131 views • February 18, 2021
Video Source Link: https://thehighwire.com/videos/nursing-home-nightmare/
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NURSING HOME NIGHTMARE
Headlines in the US and UK continue to report dozens of nursing home deaths after receiving their first round of the #Covid19 vaccine. Data out of England shows that elderly care home deaths as much as tripled when the vaccine rolled out in January. Talk about a coincidence.
Watch/Follow/Support TheHighwire.com from their site: https://thehighwire.com
NURSING HOME NIGHTMARE
Headlines in the US and UK continue to report dozens of nursing home deaths after receiving their first round of the #Covid19 vaccine. Data out of England shows that elderly care home deaths as much as tripled when the vaccine rolled out in January. Talk about a coincidence.
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