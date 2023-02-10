Create New Account
Politics and non-compliance in a time of insanity and Controlled Opposition
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian content creator, comedian and reporter Greg Wycliffe (www.gregwycliffe.com) about the state of affairs in Canada. We talk about his experiences in University in multi-media and how the CBC and CRTC has completed abandoned broadcast standard and ethics. We discuss what it is like to be a white male in woke Canada, how comedy acts have changed and what it feels like to interact with "normies" in a time of insanity. Greg opens up about his new found faith and how spirituality and self-improvement are two important things in his life. We talk about the spirit of the Truckers Freedom Convoy and review one of his powerful clips as he interviews people in Ottawa.

