Politics and non-compliance in a time of insanity and Controlled Opposition

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Canadian content creator,
comedian and reporter Greg Wycliffe (www.gregwycliffe.com) about the state of
affairs in Canada. We talk about his experiences in University in multi-media
and how the CBC and CRTC has completed abandoned broadcast standard and ethics.
We discuss what it is like to be a white male in woke Canada, how comedy acts
have changed and what it feels like to interact with "normies" in a
time of insanity. Greg opens up about his new found faith and how spirituality
and self-improvement are two important things in his life. We talk about the
spirit of the Truckers Freedom Convoy and review one of his powerful clips as
he interviews people in Ottawa.
