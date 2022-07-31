Mark Levin Show | DOJ Investigates Trump

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The Mainstream Media and the Left are salivating over the leak that the DOJ is conducting a criminal investigation of Donald Trump. Watch as Mark delves into the uncertainty and dangerous precedent being set by the January 6th Committee. As Pelosi and company usurp power that the Constitution bequeaths only to the Executive Branch, Mark raises the alarm about the dangerous implications this has for the future of our democracy and our system of justice.
https://get.blazetv.com/levin/
Source https://rumble.com/v1dya43-doj-investigates-trump.html