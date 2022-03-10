Puerto Rico: An Island of Opportunity

Puerto Rico has a thriving medical cannabis program because of the combined efforts of government, advocates and industry professionals who created a legal framework to provide the island’s 3.2 million citizens a new option for managing their health and wellness.Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and Puerto Ricans are American citizens but don’t have congressional representation and do not vote in federal elections. And since there can be no taxation without representation, Puerto Rico does not pay U.S. Federal taxes.Puerto Rico tax benefits for crypto should be on your radar as well as Act 60, “The Individual Investors Act”. The gains in both your stock & crypto portfolios are considered Puerto Rican sourced income and taxed at a 0% capital gains rate.Puerto Rico has been working hard to bring new businesses and high net worth individuals to the island, and as a territory, they’re offering tax deals to US citizens that can’t be matched by any foreign country.Episode 904 The #TalkingHedge dives into Marijuana Venture’s article...