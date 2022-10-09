Create New Account
Turpentine Is Powerful So Be Careful When You Take It!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a month ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

How To Reduce Detox Symptoms When Taking Turpentine (6 Ways) - https://bit.ly/3U12FtJ


All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Turpentine Is Powerful So Be Careful When You Take It!


Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a very potent powerful healing and detoxifying oil that people really need to be careful with when they are using It with themselves.


All too often I speak to people or hear about people who have taken turpentine and their experience was quite negative due to them getting a whole host of detox symptoms after taking it they made them feel quite awful holistically.


So I have created this educational and safety precaution video "Turpentine Is Powerful So Be Careful When You Take It!” to make you fully aware of this, I also talk about how you can minimize or avoid detox symptoms when taking turpentine, why you should start with a low dose of turpentine and much more.


If you want to hear what I have to say on everything mentioned above but in way more detail make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


My Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


