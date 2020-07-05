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States Ordered To Fraudulently Inflate COVID-19 Cases 15 Times Actual Rate
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66 views • July 05, 2020
Federal Order Coincides With Massive Spike In News Cases Triggering National Panic.
Collin County is north east Dallas and encompasses Plano, McKinney and Frisco.
Here is the original video go to 15:25 https://collincountytx.new.swagit.com/videos/62477
Check your county to see of they are counting probable cases as cases.
Collin County is north east Dallas and encompasses Plano, McKinney and Frisco.
Here is the original video go to 15:25 https://collincountytx.new.swagit.com/videos/62477
Check your county to see of they are counting probable cases as cases.
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