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A LETTER from REAL Doctors TO THE UNVACCINATED! - We are NOT alone
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384 views • August 08, 2021
OCLA researcher Dr. Denis Rancourt and several fellow Canadian academics penned an open letter to support those who have decided not to accept the COVID-19 "vaccine."
The group emphasizes the voluntary nature of this medical treatment as well as the need for informed consent and INDIVIDUAL RISK-BENEFIT ASSESSMENT.
They reject the pressure exerted by public health officials, the news and social media,
and fellow citizens.
signed by:
Angela Durante, PhD
Denis Rancourt, PhD
Claus Rinner, PhD
Laurent Leduc, PhD
Donald Welsh, PhD
John Zwaagstra, PhD
Jan Vrbik, PhD
Valentina Capurri, PhD
link to the Letter:
https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2021/08/a-letter-to-the-unvaccinated/
video Source:
Richie From Boston
The group emphasizes the voluntary nature of this medical treatment as well as the need for informed consent and INDIVIDUAL RISK-BENEFIT ASSESSMENT.
They reject the pressure exerted by public health officials, the news and social media,
and fellow citizens.
signed by:
Angela Durante, PhD
Denis Rancourt, PhD
Claus Rinner, PhD
Laurent Leduc, PhD
Donald Welsh, PhD
John Zwaagstra, PhD
Jan Vrbik, PhD
Valentina Capurri, PhD
link to the Letter:
https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2021/08/a-letter-to-the-unvaccinated/
video Source:
Richie From Boston
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