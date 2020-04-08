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May Day! May Day! ~ Code 88 Heads Up Warning!
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48 views • April 08, 2020
There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch. Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: and because of these abominations the Lord thy God doth drive them out from before thee. Deuteronomy 18:10-12
Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20
And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. Ephesians 5:11
Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20
And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. Ephesians 5:11
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