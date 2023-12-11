Create New Account
Climate Pandemics, One Health & WiFi Radar
Alex Hammer
4414 Subscribers
38 views
Published 15 hours ago

🔗 ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

https://frontline.news/post/slovakia-rejects-who-pandemic-treaty

https://www.vaersaware.com/entire-vaers-1990-current

https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html

https://frontline.news/post/vaccine-maker-declares-climate-change-public-health-crisis

https://frontline.news/post/rockefeller-foundation-partners-with-who-to-find-climate-pandemics

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/08/one-health-disease-climate-future-pandemics/

https://www.cdc.gov/onehealth/index.html

WiFi Remote Viewing

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230911141115.htm

https://youtu.be/pvqL3gqGDeM

https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/security/a42575068/scientists-use-wifi-to-see-through-walls/

https://arxiv.org/pdf/2301.00250.pdf

https://climateviewer.com/2014/01/18/nsa-tempest-attack-can-remotely-view-computer-cellphone-screen-using-radio-waves/

https://climateviewer.com/2013/11/13/14-incredibly-creepy-surveillance-technologies-that-big-brother-will-be-using-to-spy-on-you/


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

