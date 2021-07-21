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Transhumanism Movements Through Covid 00056
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162 views • July 21, 2021
5G is how all those devices inside you will get their codes and power to do terrible things to those, especially, who took the shots- They were Brain Dead before they took the shots- The connection between 5G and COV-19 is mush more than the big channels are saying- If I knew years ago then how can they not know the deadly seriousness of the Military 5G?
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