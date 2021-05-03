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My Portfolio: Amazing Abstractions: Nature's Tapestry
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21 views • May 03, 2021
This video is a collection of my abstract drawings and paintings that I have created over the past decade. These artworks represent my varied artistic styles, in my efforts to portray my perceptions with patterns of colors and shapes. Although I tend to focus on creating impressionistic and realistic pictures, I also enjoy exploring abstract portrayals of the natural world. For further information about these artworks, please contact me at: [email protected]
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