Order of Rapture, Marriage & Armageddon 11/26/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
51 views • 5 months ago

Today Pastor Stan answers questions about the Wedding Supper of the Lamb, When Jesus Returns, The New Jerusalem and much more!

 

00:00 Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy

05:05 Four Months to the Harvest

08:27 Feasts Show the order of the Last Seven Months

17:12 Firstfruits

20:54 The Wedding Supper is on Pentecost

23:47 Jesus Returns on Feast of Trumpets

26:49 Dead in Christ Report for Judgment

29:40 New Jerusalem

Keywords
rapturerevelationmarriagearmageddonprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanmarriage supper of lamb
