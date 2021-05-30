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Messages from God - Follow Me
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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30 views • May 30, 2021
Jesus said: “My people, I have told you previously that the one world people will tell you their plans before they carry them out. There are three means that they could use to take over your country. They could crash your stock market or your dollar to prepare you for a new currency. They could use nuclear bombs to create an EMP attack that would stop your electricity, and this could kill millions of people by starvation because they do not have enough stored food to last for a year. They could also send the next deadly virus that could kill millions of vaccinated people. Crashing your markets would cause chaos, but it would not be as threatening to your lives. This may be their first move to control your finances. For an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) attack or a new virus, I would need to bring My Warning first. My people need to have at least three months of food stored, because you may not be able to access your grocery stores. Be prepared to come to My refuges if the one world people move quickly with their plans. Trust in Me to protect you from harm at My refuges.”
johnleary.com
http://johnleary.com/index.php/?cat=3&;order=DESC
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Canada’s Christian Foundations Crumbling Under COVID-19 Restrictions, Says Pastor
https://www.theepochtimes.com/canadas-christian-foundations-crumbling-under-covid-19-regulations-says-pastor_3835286.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=gp
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Join Regina Angelorum Press’s daily worldwide rosary HERE
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/join-our-daily-live-worldwide-rosary-here-april?utm_source=top_news&;utm_
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COVID-19 ‘Has NO Credible Natural Ancestor’ and WAS Created by Chinese Scientists
https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-19-has-no-credible-natural-ancestor-and-was-created-by-chinese-scientists-who-then-tried-to-cover-their-tracks-with-retro-engineering-to-make-it-seem-like-it-naturally-arose-from-bats-e/
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Consecration to the Immaculate and Sacred Hearts
http://catholictradition.org/Two-Hearts/consecration.htm
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The Chosen - John 3:16
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p2XIUK9VgA
Keywords
jesus christempforced vaccinesthe warningbook of revelationstock market crashrefuge campsthe antichristpre-tribulation
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