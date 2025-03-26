The global sanctions framework imposed on Russia must be looked at as a factor in achieving a FINAL RESOLUTION to the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during a press conference in Jamaica.

Certain conditions set by Moscow regarding the Black Sea ceasefire agreement involve sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union, which need to be evaluated, he added.

Adding more about US and the Black Sea today:

It is curious that while there is public talk about stopping the strikes and a "silence regime" in the Black Sea, right now in the area to the south of Crimea, which is familiar to it, there is an American "sniffer", a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft. To the west, near Romania, another reconnaissance aircraft without a call sign or identification marks is working.

The flight route of the American RC-135V raises questions today: the reconnaissance aircraft flew not only south of Crimea, but also 220 km from the Crimean Bridge. The US does not disclose its targets, but it is obvious that interest in the region and Russian facilities remains here. Possible reasons include monitoring the activity of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, controlling the transfer of weapons, or preparing for new strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Previously, such flights were part of standard tactics before escalation. Another thing is important. American aircraft have not operated so close to Crimea and specifically to the Crimean Bridge for a long time. Considering that the US is acting in conjunction with Kiev, generating accurate data for possible strikes, such flights can be perceived not as simple observation, but as part of combat planning.





