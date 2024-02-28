A Thank you and An Update from Stella Assange (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Stella Assange at:-
https://youtu.be/WwzcysBzb4U?si=3-UyNVgEyLl2-0Ir
27 Feb 2024 #FreeAssangeNow
This fight is not over. #FreeAssangeNow
Over the two day public hearing on the 20-21 February 2024, thousands of people took to the streets. We cannot thank you enough for speaking up, showing up and standing up for Julian Assange. His fight is all our fights. Thank you.
However, the fight continues.
If you are able to contribute financially please consider becoming a paid subscriber on Stella's Substack: https://substack.com/@stellaassangesubstack
Or visit our store:
We need to keep expanding our movement and our team because we are up against an adversary that has unlimited resources.
If you would prefer to help in other ways, please go to www.StellaAssange.com for actions, information and constantly updating initiatives.
Free Assange. Free Us All.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.