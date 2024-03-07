Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 5, 2024

Episode 2230 - Blood sugar and body fat burning stack. -How long is the CDC going to push the Covid vaccine? How many CDC members are compromised? Is it about the money? -Are conspiracy theories really conspiracy theories? -What chemicals are in a Diet sodas and what side effects are caused by diet drinks? -Purple sticks and their benefits. -Are white people a threat to our country’s voting? -The problem with letting illegal foreigners into our country’s military. -Resveratrol plus and its benefits. -Pollution and restrictions -Zig Ziglar’s: building a strong marital relationship. Don’t compromise. -Have high ethics and morals. -Alcohol and its rise. GHI cleanse helps clean the liver and body system. -Journalist retracts a peer review article on COVID vaccine. -Who is funding the article? Always follow the money and who will see the motive behind the article. High energy must listen show!
