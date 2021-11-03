© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHRIS IS CORRECT IN WHAT HE'S SAYING. I’LL JUST ADD: TROMETHAMINE CAN CAUSE RESPIRATORY SIDE EFFECTS
Follow
4
Share
Report
140 views • November 03, 2021
Mirror. Source
Kevin, [02.11.21 23:38] [] [ Album ] SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!!! Chris is 100% correct in what he is saying. I’ll just add to it. Tromethamine being added to the Pfizer shot for CHILDREN can cause RESPIRATORY SIDE EFFECTS!!! LINKS BELOW 👇🏻 https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8480612/ https://www.drugs.com/sfx/tromethamine-side-effects.html | Source: https://t.me/kateshemiranichat/126259
Quote: "(None)"
-
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Deception on a global scale coming to kill you - Wake up time is running out https://bit.ly/2ZENa2w
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo
Kevin, [02.11.21 23:38] [] [ Album ] SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!!! Chris is 100% correct in what he is saying. I’ll just add to it. Tromethamine being added to the Pfizer shot for CHILDREN can cause RESPIRATORY SIDE EFFECTS!!! LINKS BELOW 👇🏻 https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8480612/ https://www.drugs.com/sfx/tromethamine-side-effects.html | Source: https://t.me/kateshemiranichat/126259
Quote: "(None)"
-
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Deception on a global scale coming to kill you - Wake up time is running out https://bit.ly/2ZENa2w
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.