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CHRIS IS CORRECT IN WHAT HE'S SAYING. I’LL JUST ADD: TROMETHAMINE CAN CAUSE RESPIRATORY SIDE EFFECTS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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Kevin, [02.11.21 23:38] [] [ Album ] SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!!! Chris is 100% correct in what he is saying. I’ll just add to it. Tromethamine being added to the Pfizer shot for CHILDREN can cause RESPIRATORY SIDE EFFECTS!!! LINKS BELOW 👇🏻 https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8480612/ https://www.drugs.com/sfx/tromethamine-side-effects.html | Source: https://t.me/kateshemiranichat/126259

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The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }

Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young

Deception on a global scale coming to kill you - Wake up time is running out https://bit.ly/2ZENa2w

Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod

A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae

Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm

The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo
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