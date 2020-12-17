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CANNA WORLD EXPO - GCNC - USA PRODUCT INNOVATION UPDATE - NISHI WHITELY - CreDo Science
CANNA WORLD EXPO
CANNA WORLD EXPO
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2 views • December 17, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO is honored to have Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC) with us on this journey of industry evolution. Powered by Project Evolve, GCNC’s members are setting global cannabis industry policy, driving forward positive change for the collective from around the world, and sharing their knowledge of geographical markets for worldwide expansion. In this video is Nishi Whiteley, Chief Operating Officer of CreDo Science from the USA speaking on the topic of Product Innovation in Medicinal Cannabis. CWE sincerely appreciates Nishi Whiteley as a symposium Speaker.

CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. Join us at the next CWE as we continue lively discussions and share laughs on the global collective. In 2021, CWE will share collective knowledge of business resources geared to grow the industry and organic foods and botanicals that boost natural immunity for total wellness from renowned healers.

CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world each January, April, August and November. CWE's symposiums are free to attend.

For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com

Visit https://http://credo-science.com/ for additional details.

Visit GCNC at https://alwaysdriveinnovation.com/cannabis/
Keywords
cannabiscanna world expocwegcncglobal cannabis network collectiveproject evolvealways drive innovationnishi whitelycredoscienceusa cannabis productcannabis product innovation
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