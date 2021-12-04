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NAZI Austria slips into chaos and turmoil as its citizens protest against FORCED VAXX
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402 views • December 04, 2021
Source and Description from No_Face_Masks
The turds in the Austrian government are using FAKE pcr tests to justify passing a law that forces each an evey citizen to take a MANDATORY jab, even if they are perfectly fit and health and don't need any jabs. This is how corrupt Western governments really are now. Forcing a poison jab into each and every one of their poor, innocent citizens who don't need it. {or want it} emphasis mine.
The turds in the Austrian government are using FAKE pcr tests to justify passing a law that forces each an evey citizen to take a MANDATORY jab, even if they are perfectly fit and health and don't need any jabs. This is how corrupt Western governments really are now. Forcing a poison jab into each and every one of their poor, innocent citizens who don't need it. {or want it} emphasis mine.
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