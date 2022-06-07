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IN A FREE MARKET YOU MUST PRODUCE VALUE, BIG PHARMA ISN’T FREE MARKET
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In a free market a business must produce value. This requirement of value inevitably places all of the power into the hands of the consumer. The consumer becomes the “special guest”. The consumer becomes the VIP. If the consumers are not pleased enough to part with their hard earned money, then the business will not last long. This is means that the incentive to provide value is extremely high. In this, free markets, become self-regulating dispensing with the need for an external overseeing regulatory institution. This grants the business more freedom as well. In the end, freedom levels the playing field, incentives quality control, incentivizes quality innovation, allows for more expedient self-correction, increases consumer trust, acknowledges human nature, and supports a merit based system. In the inverse, socialism, removes all of that and Big Pharma is an excellent modern example of how socialism undermines liberty, incentivizes control over value, class over merit, centralized power over individual sovereignty, censorship over free thought, obedience disguised as unity and release from liability with regards to products and services provided. There is no such thing, in a free market, as a business that is too big to fail. There is no such thing, in a free market, as a mandated purchase. There is no such thing, in a free market, as a government subsidized private business. There is no such thing, in a free market, as a business without accountability. The key word is, “FREE”, and that freedom for all stands in the way of an elite class believing themselves to be the only ones on earth deserving of the title “Free Person”! They believe it to be their birthright and while this country was explicitly created for the prosperity of individual liberty, we are being socially conditioned to desire the elitist vision of the world where they are gods and we are little more than slaves.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/09/covid-vaccine-pfizer-drug-is-more-than-90percent-effective-in-preventing-infection.html
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/article/pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccines-clinical-trials/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/pfizers-ceo-says-covid-vaccine-effectiveness-drops-to-84percent-after-six-months.html
https://www.verywellhealth.com/vaccine-covid-effectiveness-5209145
https://pennstatehealthnews.org/2022/06/vaccines-have-up-to-90-efficacy-against-severe-covid-19-for-up-to-six-months/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/IN-A-FREE-MARKET-YOU-MUST-PRODUCE-VALUE--BIG-PHARMA-ISNT-FREE-MARKET-e1jkbr6
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/09/covid-vaccine-pfizer-drug-is-more-than-90percent-effective-in-preventing-infection.html
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/article/pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccines-clinical-trials/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/pfizers-ceo-says-covid-vaccine-effectiveness-drops-to-84percent-after-six-months.html
https://www.verywellhealth.com/vaccine-covid-effectiveness-5209145
https://pennstatehealthnews.org/2022/06/vaccines-have-up-to-90-efficacy-against-severe-covid-19-for-up-to-six-months/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/IN-A-FREE-MARKET-YOU-MUST-PRODUCE-VALUE--BIG-PHARMA-ISNT-FREE-MARKET-e1jkbr6
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