Mainstream Media INterviews Roobs On TV.

Seems the ABC have gotten a copy of my flyer of the month. And they don't like it.





Yesterday, 20th july 2023, I was interviewed by Pat McGrath from the ABC. They ran a story on it last night on the 7 O'Clock nightly news. i don't know why they bothered, they only used not even 30 seconds of an 8 minute interview. But I enjoyed it very much, thank you to Pat and Steve the Cameraman for the interview. Here is the full unedited interview.





Note* I had an earpiece in and you cannot hear the reporter asking the questions, so I put subtitles of his questions on screen.





The contention is an image used on the flyer, and because the flyer has not been "authorised". As the referendum is being conducted by the Australian Electoral Commission, they believe my flyers to be electoral material.





Firstly, the image. The image in question is on the obverse side of the flyer, at the bottom, it is in the style of Aboriginal painting and It features Ayers Rock with two kangaroos in front of it, with the words 'VOTE NO' on it. I found this image on Facebook. To me, it looked like a meme. A generic image that somebody had turned into a meme, that everybody is sharing and making their profile pics, etc. I used it because I thought it would look good on the flyer and make a statement. And it does.





The problem is, and I was unaware of this until Tuesday when Pat from the ABC called me, it is an actual painting by an artist named Danny Eastwood, and he's upset that it is being used for this purpose. Ok, fair enough. I wouldn't want my content to be manipulated in a way I didn't like and I apologise to Mr Eastwood if this has caused him any offense. We will not use that image again on any of our material. And besides, there's no lack of other images we can use. All good.





The second issue is the flyer is apparently supposed to be 'authorised' because it is supposedly 'election' material as it pertains to the referendum. I have been now contacted by The Australian Electoral Commission and informed I am in breach of the Electoral Act because it is not authorised.





After being informed of this it is my intention to authorise these flyers, stickers and other referendum material from now on.





This message was authorised by S. Chalifour for Roobs Flyers. West Burleigh, Qld, 4219.