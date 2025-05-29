Mees Baaijen: Paradigm of War Shifting to Multipolar Digital Gulag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meeuwis Baaijen discusses the state of the world, why he thinks "they" are shifting away from the "war paradigm," the move toward the multipolar digital gulag, the role Jews play among the elite, and more!
About Meeuwis Baaijen
Meeuwis T. Baaijen (1952) was born and brought up in simple-life rural Holland, where he developed strong ties with nature. As a veterinarian and later also entrepreneur, he worked in 7 countries on 4 continents, which allowed him a direct experience with different cultures, political systems, languages, and above all, people. His international background served him well when he decided to dig deep into global history, to write his first book, The Predators (and its six translations).
After 50 years as an atheist, this study convinced him that the Enlightenment was in fact an Endarkenment, to alienate us from Nature and the Universe, from which we derive our power to move mountains.
