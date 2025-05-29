BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mees Baaijen: Paradigm of War Shifting to Multipolar Digital Gulag
Geopolitics & Empire
103 views • 1 day ago

Meeuwis Baaijen discusses the state of the world, why he thinks "they" are shifting away from the "war paradigm," the move toward the multipolar digital gulag, the role Jews play among the elite, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Predators versus People Substack https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com

Predators versus People Book https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/s/book-download

The Global Police State: Your conspiracy uncle was right https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yo1PABLaYYo


About Meeuwis Baaijen

Meeuwis T. Baaijen (1952) was born and brought up in simple-life rural Holland, where he developed strong ties with nature. As a veterinarian and later also entrepreneur, he worked in 7 countries on 4 continents, which allowed him a direct experience with different cultures, political systems, languages, and above all, people. His international background served him well when he decided to dig deep into global history, to write his first book, The Predators (and its six translations).


After 50 years as an atheist, this study convinced him that the Enlightenment was in fact an Endarkenment, to alienate us from Nature and the Universe, from which we derive our power to move mountains.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpcollapserussiaempireisraelchinapalestineww3ukrainetechnocracygazaworld wardigitalbricsmultipolarmultipolarityfortress america
