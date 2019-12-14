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5 Tips To Get You Off The Hook With Your Lady - From The Relaters Manual - A Guide For Men
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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27 views • December 14, 2019
Do women confuse and confound you? I don't blame you and I can help.

Th Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men was born of the many relationship and dating experiences I've had with men in my personal and professional lives over nearly four decades.

It finally dawned on me; men don't understand women. Ever.

Sign up to get more tips for men on relating better to women HERE:
https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C

Over the years, I've developed some keen observations about how men and women relate to each other. I can promise you they are not your usual run-of-the-mill dating and relationship tips.

I'm just a woman, in my middle years whose learned a lot about what it means to be a woman and how to relate to men. And let's be honest... women are not always good at communicating effectively about what they need from men.

JOIN THE CLUB Get into THE DEN at: www.thebodyhouse.biz

Thank you for your interest in The Body House..

CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse

OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House

The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics. Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.

If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, ​consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you. Email: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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