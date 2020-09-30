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COVID-19 - A QUANTIFIABLE FRAUD AND A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY
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56 views • September 30, 2020
September 30th, 2020.

TheCrowhouse




http://thecrowhouse.com
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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Farmer Not Allowed to Feed Animals in Australia Due to COVID19 Lockdown - Total Madness:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypsFLQ3inlY&;feature=youtu.be

Bitchute "Platforming Hatred and Terror in the UK":
https://www.hopenothate.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/BitChute-Report_2020-07-v2.pdf

Why Did Amazon Ban Our Book? "The Contagion Myth" with Sally Morell Fallon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JsJ5PWweZY

Dr Sam Baily - Why Are Covid-19 Cases Soaring In NZ? PCR Test Update:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcONxyAJ8S4

Home Drone:
https://mobile.twitter.com/ring/status/1309204817290563584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1309204817290563584%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2F2020%2F09%2F24%2Ftechnology%2Famazon-ring-drone.html

Medical Doctors Declare that the Pandemic was Planned:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/planned/#

Here’s How the Pandemic Finally Ends:
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/09/25/how-covid-19-pandemic-ends-421122

COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdiction Operations:
https://www.hsdl.org/?view&;did=844265

H.R.5602 - Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2020:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/5602/text

Self-Isolating People Face Instant £4,000 Fines if They Act "Recklessly":
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/singing-dancing-now-illegal-pubs-145229115.html

Quantum Financial System Explained:
https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/quantum-financial-system-explained

The Misinterpretation of Viruses By Dr. Stefan Lanka:
https://yummy.doctor/blog/misinterpretation-virus-ii-2-by-dr-stefan-lanka-beginning-and-end-of-the-corona-crisis/

Aussies Will Use New $250million Facial Recognition to Access Services:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8783517/Australian-government-introduces-250million-facial-recognition-access-Centrelink-benefits-dole.html

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
healthcensorshipvaccinethecrowhousefraudscambill gatesfarmerfood chaincrime against humanitycointracecovid-19
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