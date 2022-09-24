MG42 - Historical Test Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MG42 Rate Of Fire 1200 - 1400RPM
Educational Documentary
The MG 42 is a 7.92×57mm Mauser general-purpose machine gun designed in Nazi Germany and used extensively by the Wehrmacht and the Waffen-SS during the second half of World War II. -Wikipedia
Cartridge: 7.92×57mm Mauser
Life is too short for semi-auto.
Music by Midnight Danger