MG42 - Historical Test Fire
73 views
Kapitan Curtis
Published 2 months ago |
MG42 Rate Of Fire 1200 - 1400RPM
Educational Documentary

The MG 42 is a 7.92×57mm Mauser general-purpose machine gun designed in Nazi Germany and used extensively by the Wehrmacht and the Waffen-SS during the second half of World War II. -Wikipedia

Designer: Werner Gruner

Cartridge: 7.92×57mm Mauser
Life is too short for semi-auto.

Music by Midnight Danger

Keywords
