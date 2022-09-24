MG42 - Historical Test Fire

MG42 Rate Of Fire 1200 - 1400RPM
Educational Documentary
The MG 42 is a 7.92×57mm Mauser general-purpose machine gun designed in Nazi Germany and used extensively by the Wehrmacht and the Waffen-SS during the second half of World War II. -Wikipedia
Cartridge: 7.92×57mm Mauser
Life is too short for semi-auto.
Music by Midnight Danger
