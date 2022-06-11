Canadians No Longer Have Right to Own Property

Trudeau's Justice Minister David Lametti has just announced that people don't have an " absolute Right to own property " in Canada.

Canada is sliding down the slippery slope into authoritarian confiscation of property, bank accounts and more. - .

Link:

https://www.canlii.org/en/commentary/doc/2015CanLIIDocs113#!fragment/undefined/BQCwhgziBcwMYgK4DsDWsBGB7LqC2YATqgJIAm0A5JQJQA0yWALgKYQCKiLhAnlZXQgsiCTtz7VBwwggDKWQkwBCfAEoBRADLqAagEEAcgGF1dJmAzQmWODRpA