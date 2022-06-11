Canadians No Longer Have Right to Own Property

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trudeau's Justice Minister David Lametti has just announced that people don't have an " absolute Right to own property " in Canada.
Canada is sliding down the slippery slope into authoritarian confiscation of property, bank accounts and more. - .
Link:
https://www.canlii.org/en/commentary/doc/2015CanLIIDocs113#!fragment/undefined/BQCwhgziBcwMYgK4DsDWsBGB7LqC2YATqgJIAm0A5JQJQA0yWALgKYQCKiLhAnlZXQgsiCTtz7VBwwggDKWQkwBCfAEoBRADLqAagEEAcgGF1dJmAzQmWODRpA