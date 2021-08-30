© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Afghanistan in Phase 5 – US Withdrawal strategy
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • August 30, 2021
Afghanistan in Phase 5 – US Withdrawal strategy The US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is in accordance with phase 5 of modern war strategy according to the educational film “Modern wars: How do they work.” The fact that the U.S. withdrawal is taking place shortly before the 20th anniversary of 9/11 consequently not only helps to further cement the Taliban-lie around 9/11, but phase 6 is opened up as well: The world population is supposed to be craving for total control. – Afghanistan is not an oil producing country, coincidentally however it is hyper-rich in lithium, the "new oil" for any kind of e-mobility... But who is going to get a hold of it? Red China or the Deep-State billionaires from the Green Deal and thus E-business ...? One thing remains certain: The refugees are those "we will get a hold of" …
✓ www.kla.tv/19697
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/19697
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.