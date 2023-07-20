Create New Account
IRS Whistleblower Shapley confirms Joe Biden discussed Chinese business deals with Hunter.
GalacticStorm
Published Thursday

While playing Biden family lawyer, Rep Dan Goldman inadvertently prompted IRS Whistleblower Shapley to confirm Joe Biden did discuss Chinese business deals with Hunter. 

And Democrat Rep Goldman throws Biden under the bus. 

Joe Biden continues to DENY having knowledge of his son's shady business dealings.

Americans deserve answers.


https://twitter.com/GOPoversight/status/1681797718753017857?s=20

