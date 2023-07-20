IRS Whistleblower Shapley confirms Joe Biden discussed Chinese business deals with Hunter.

While playing Biden family lawyer, Rep Dan Goldman inadvertently prompted IRS Whistleblower Shapley to confirm Joe Biden did discuss Chinese business deals with Hunter.
And Democrat Rep Goldman throws Biden under the bus.
Joe Biden continues to DENY having knowledge of his son's shady business dealings.
Americans deserve answers.
https://twitter.com/GOPoversight/status/1681797718753017857?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.