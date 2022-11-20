⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1330, Nov 20, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (20 November 2022)

Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.

High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at Motor Sich defence industrial entity has resulted in the destruction of the workshop tasked to assemble engines for Ukrainian Air Force's aircraft.

In Kupyansk direction, the AF of Ukraine (AFU) did not conduct any intensive action.

Enemy concentration areas were neutralised by artillery & heavy flamethrower systems near Tabayevka, Kislovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), and Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

Over 20 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured personnel carrier, & 2 pickups have been eliminated.

In Krasny Liman direction, pre-emptive artillery attack launched at AFU convoys has resulted in the frustration of the attempts made by 3 enemy company tactical groups to launch attacks towards Makeyevka, Chervonopopovka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

Moreover, an enemy company tactical group made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian forces towards Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic).

Comprehensive artillery operation has resulted in halting and driving the AFU units back to their initial positions.

Over 30 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 pickups have been eliminated.

In South Donetsk direction, firepower operation and decisive action of assault groups have resulted in the frustration of the attempts made by the AFU to counterattack Russian forces' positions towards Slavnoye, Pavlovla, Rovnopol, and Vremevka.

The enemy has suffered casualties of up to 50 personnel. 2 multi-purpose lightly armoured towed vehicles, 2 armoured motor vehicles, and 3 pickups have been destroyed.

Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised an AFU command post deployed near Vesyoloye (Kherson reg), as well as 62 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 153 areas.

High-precision missiles of Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 2 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) near Kramatorsk (DPR).

Within the counterbattery warfare, an artillery battalion from 40th Artillery Brigade of the AFU has been neutralised near Volchansk & Gatishche (Kharkov region) that had been shelling the residential areas of Belgorod region.





◽️ 4 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems, and over 10 Ukrainian personnel have been eliminated.





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Velikaya Lepetikha (Kherson reg), Olginka, Komsomolskoye & Novotroitskoye (DPR), as well as 2 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by Olkha MLRS near Guselskoye (DPR).

In total, 333 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,538 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 air defence missile systems, 6,729 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 899 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,604 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,293 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Part 2

❗️ The Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.





◽️ On 19 November, AFU artillery launched 11 large-calibre shells at the nuclear power plant.

◽️ In the morning of 20 November, Ukrainian forces launched two strikes at the facility.

◽️ From 9.15 am to 9.45 am, 12 large-calibre shells had been launched. 8 of them exploded between the 5th power generator and the special building №2, three of them impacted the area between the 4th and the 5th power generators, and 1 of them impacted the roof of the special building №2.

◽️ From 10.00 am to 10.10 am, 2 other shells, launched at the electric power transmission line that aliments the plant, had been recorded.

◽️ The strikes were launched from the AFU-controlled area of Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region). The hostile firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.

⚠️ The radiation environment near the nuclear power plant remains normal. The consequences of the damage caused by the artillery attacks launched by the AFU will be clarified after the exploration of the plant's territory by experts from IAEA and Rosatom.