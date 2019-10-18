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Political Vendettas, Climate Extinction & Anti-Humanism
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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3 views • October 18, 2019
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2019/10/17/political-vendettas-climate-extinction-anti-humanism]

Due to my lack of participation in the social media cyber space this week, I wasn't able to bring you great people the current news. However, this constipation in content curation did allow me to review some of the themes we keep seeing surface. From political tensions to veiled threats, the contention we've found ourselves in has become the new norm - And that spells danger for our future.

The environmentalist group known as Extinction Rebellion seems to be making waves this week, as they take part in a two-week long display of civil disobedience. This all comes after Greta Thunberg made her infamous appearance and speech at the UN Climate Summit. What we're seeing right now is the organization and weaponization of the middle class and the working class, and how it will end, is still uncertain.

The future may seem bleak, but I believe that's the intention of the insanity we're seeing unfold. It would seem as though hopelessness and apathy are becoming the constant mindset as swaths of people embrace the culture of climate change, but we all know this is a lie. These things and more set the stage for this cleverly crafted transmission.

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