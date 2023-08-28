Scenes from Rabotino - Tracked Bradley IFVs Delivering Disembarking Ukraine Infantry - Then Russian Artillery Strikes

💥 Scenes from Rabotino
The Ukrainians use Bradley IFVs to transport groups of infantry, who take cover in partially surviving buildings upon disembarking.
These movements are tracked by a Russian Marine infantry drone, following which artillery strikes are directed at the buildings.
