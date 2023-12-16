Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija on Satan's Plan to Destroy Us





Our Lady in her message chosen for today, wants to warn us of a serious danger to our soul.





Unfortunately, we are increasingly ignoring the terrible consequences that sin causes to our soul.





This time, which lasts since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady in our midst, in Medjugorje.





The Medjugorje Message of March 25, 1996 to the visionary Marija follows here:





“Dear children!





I invite you to decide again to love God above all. In this time when, because of the consumerist spirit, we forget what it means to love and appreciate true values, I invite you again, children, to put God first in your lives.





May satan not attract you with material things but, children, decide for God that it is freedom and love.





Choose life and not the death of the soul.





Children, in this time when you meditate on the passion and death of Jesus, I invite you to decide for the life that has flourished with the resurrection and that your life today is renewed through the conversion that will lead you to eternal life.





Thank you for answering my call! ”





How Satan draws us and leads us to ruin





Our Lady does everything to warn us of the serious danger that threatens our soul: they are the terrible consequences of sin, unfortunately increasingly ignored in a world where desires are mistaken for rights, and passions dominate the heart of man, making him a slave.





We are imprisoned and very often unaware victims of a consumerist society that deludes us that we can find our fulfillment in material things, leaving them only more disappointed and dissatisfied.





Our Lady uses the expression “again” several times, to highlight the need to constantly renew the decision to put God at the center of our lives.





A challenge that today is made even more difficult 'because of the consumerist spirit' that leads us to always want something more that never satisfies us enough.





We no longer know how to rejoice and appreciate the values that really matter and we thus let ourselves be overwhelmed by the craving for the spirit of the world, which causes in us a continuous wait, disregard.





She warns us of the deception of satan, to decide seriously for God, the only one who can make us experience fullness and realize the desires of our heart to the bottom.





Marija is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Me.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





Our Lady entrusted her with the task of praying for the souls in Purgatory .





She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.





Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.





Marija is presently living in Monza, Italy, is married, and has four children.





She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccEwjBoX9fw