'What we thought was polio, was actually an environmental toxin [DDT]', Jeffery Jaxen investigates

Jefferey Jaxen Investigates: Polio: The Founding Myth of Modern Medicine, Part 1

Jefferey Jaxen Investigates polio: the founding myth of modern medicine. The world’s eyes are once again on the story of polio – a medical story we’ve been led to believe is one of modern medicine’s great achievements. From its early 1894 U.S. outbreak in Vermont, the race to develop a vaccine, through to modern-day attempts at eradication, there is more to the record than the public has been led to believe – and the uncomfortable parallels with the COVID pandemic so many are now familiar with. This is part 1 of a 2-part series premiere.

The full 34:45 minute Part 1 of this documentary is posted here on Highwire+ :

https://thehighwire.com/plus/video/jefferey-jaxen-investigates-polio-the-founding-myth-of-modern-medicine-part-1/

