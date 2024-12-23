'What we thought was polio, was actually an environmental toxin [DDT]', Jeffery Jaxen investigates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferey Jaxen Investigates: Polio: The Founding Myth of Modern Medicine, Part 1
Jefferey Jaxen Investigates polio: the founding myth of modern medicine. The world’s eyes are once again on the story of polio – a medical story we’ve been led to believe is one of modern medicine’s great achievements. From its early 1894 U.S. outbreak in Vermont, the race to develop a vaccine, through to modern-day attempts at eradication, there is more to the record than the public has been led to believe – and the uncomfortable parallels with the COVID pandemic so many are now familiar with. This is part 1 of a 2-part series premiere.
The full 34:45 minute Part 1 of this documentary is posted here on Highwire+ :
https://thehighwire.com/plus/video/jefferey-jaxen-investigates-polio-the-founding-myth-of-modern-medicine-part-1/
Mirrored - Fat News
