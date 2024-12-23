BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'What we thought was polio, was actually an environmental toxin [DDT]', Jeffery Jaxen investigates
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9991 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
767 views • 4 months ago

Jefferey Jaxen Investigates: Polio: The Founding Myth of Modern Medicine, Part 1

Jefferey Jaxen Investigates polio: the founding myth of modern medicine. The world’s eyes are once again on the story of polio – a medical story we’ve been led to believe is one of modern medicine’s great achievements. From its early 1894 U.S. outbreak in Vermont, the race to develop a vaccine, through to modern-day attempts at eradication, there is more to the record than the public has been led to believe – and the uncomfortable parallels with the COVID pandemic so many are now familiar with. This is part 1 of a 2-part series premiere.

The full 34:45 minute Part 1 of this documentary is posted here on Highwire+ :

https://thehighwire.com/plus/video/jefferey-jaxen-investigates-polio-the-founding-myth-of-modern-medicine-part-1/

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
polioddtjeffery jaxen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy