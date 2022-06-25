Houston, Texas: Bodycam video has been released from an OIS involving a suspect who intentionally rammed a HPD cruiser and then open fired on the officer; officers returned fire. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The officer who was involved in the crash with the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released within 24 hours.

Read the full story: https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/suspect-shot-by-officer-houston/285-2f7ed7d0-1fdc-48b7-9092-7696061efbb3