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Houston, Texas: Bodycam video has been released from an OIS involving a suspect who intentionally rammed a HPD cruiser and then open fired on the officer; officers returned fire. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The officer who was involved in the crash with the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released within 24 hours.
Read the full story: https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/suspect-shot-by-officer-houston/285-2f7ed7d0-1fdc-48b7-9092-7696061efbb3